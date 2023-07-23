Elon Musk is going to rebrand Twitter, will change the name, color and logo of the microblogging site

twitter news todayElon Musk Twitter Rebranding: Elon Musk, who is counted among the world’s richest people, is now preparing to transform his micro-blogging site Twitter. Ever since Musk took over Twitter, he has been making constant changes in it.

The biggest change is now going to happen in Twitter from Elon Musk. Yes, there is news that Elon Musk is going to rebrand Twitter. Under this, changes can be made from the name of Twitter to the color and logo. If this happens then Twitter will change completely.

Elon Musk is also going to change the name of Twitter. If reports are to be believed, it may start with ‘X’. At the same time, the letter X can also be used in the Twitter logo. Elon Musk has also indicated the upcoming logo in a tweet, which the company can make live soon.

Twitter’s color will also change

It is discussed that the color of Twitter can also be changed to black instead of blue. Please tell that a poll has been started by Twitter regarding this. It is known that the name of X Corp company has been registered in March as the parent organization of Twitter.

When Elon Musk was asked about the branding of Twitter, he said that soon we will say goodbye to birds from Twitter. This clearly means that Elon Musk is working on a plan to change the logo of Twitter.

Musk has changed Twitter’s logo before

One day before this, Elon Musk suddenly changed the Twitter logo to a photo of a dog. It was a temporary step, which was soon removed and replaced with a blue bird photo. But this time Elon Musk seems to be serious. It could also be that this is a joke of Musk, for which he is also known.