Elon Musk predicts Trump will win the election in 2024 if detained

The possible detention of former US President Donald Trump will contribute to his re-election in the elections in 2024. This opinion was expressed on March 18 by entrepreneur Elon Musk on his Twitter page.

“If this [задержание] happens, Trump will be re-elected with a landslide victory,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Trump that he would be detained on March 21. According to the ex-president, the decision to arrest was made by the “corrupt and incredibly politicized office of the Manhattan District Attorney.” At the same time, he stated that he did not commit any crimes, and urged his followers in the event of his arrest to protest future charges.

It’s about an old criminal case about giving a bribe to hush up a scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. In 2016, the politician’s lawyer Michael Cohen sent Daniels €130,000 to keep her from talking about her affair with the billionaire in 2006.

In addition, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the House of Representatives of the US Congress accused the ex-president of the country of not reporting on more than a hundred gifts he received from foreign governments during his presidency.

In turn, CNN, citing a non-representative of the politician, reported that Trump had not received official notification from the prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of New York about the charges against him.

Prior to that, on December 23, 2022, a special committee of the US House of Representatives completed an investigation into the storming of the Capitol in January 2021, as a result of which it recommended that four criminal cases be brought against Trump. Among them are incitement and assistance to rebellion.