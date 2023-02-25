Elon Musk Says New Feature in Google Photos ‘Would Like Stalin’

Entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted with humor to information about a new feature in Google Photos, which was announced by the company. A function called Magic Eraser has the ability to erase people from the picture who accidentally fell into the frame.

As an example, a picture of a girl on the beach, where other people are around her, is shown. Then the program erased unnecessary faces and the girl was left alone in the photo, looking thoughtfully at the horizon.

Musk also tried the Magic Eraser. He took a picture of Joseph Stalin with Molotov, Voroshilov and Yezhov, and then took the same picture without Yezhov.