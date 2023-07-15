Elvish Yadav Net Worth: Elvish Yadav lives a luxury life, has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend

Viewers are giving a lot of love to Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The show has managed to grab headlines on social media and is attracting a lot of attention due to its interesting content. The popularity of the reality show has increased so much that it has been extended for two more weeks. Not only this, Big Boss has entered two wild card contestants, in which the names of famous social media influencers Ashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav are included.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav has tremendous fan following on YouTube and other social media platforms. Elvish was born on 14 September 1997 in a traditional Hindu family. Elvish’s father Ram Avtar Singh Yadav is a college lecturer, while his mother Sushma Yadav is a homemaker. He also has an elder brother Komal Yadav, who is married. He was dating Kirti Yadav, who was also a part of his vlogs, but later they broke up.

Elvish Yadav's Struggle Story

Elvish Yadav was always a bright student in school and wanted to do a government job. He had done B.Com from Hansraj College and was living in an apartment with his friends. After some time, he started gaining popularity on YouTube and soon his acting world became crazy. Everyone started connecting with him and people started watching his blogs more and more. He looked up to Ashish Chanchlani and Amit Bhadana as his role models and started his YouTube channel in 2016. Elvish uploaded his first video titled How Boys Take Selfie. He became famous for family comedy, roasting videos, and day-today life blogs. Today he has more than 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.1 million followers on Instagram.

Elvish Yadav net worth

According to Pinkvilla, Elvish’s total assets are more than Rs 2 crore. He has luxurious apartments and his monthly income is 10 lakhs. Elvish’s lavish bungalow is under construction now. He has a luxurious car collection worth crores, which includes a Hyundai car and a Porsche 718 Boxster. He also owns a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike. He also works with an NGO, which provides education to needy children and food to the poor. According to his Instagram profile, he is also the founder of ‘System Clothing’.

Elvish Yadav-Kirti Mehra's relationship made headlines

Elvish Yadav is a popular video maker on YouTube. His channel named Elvish Yadav has lakhs of followers. Because of their content, YouTube subscribers are increasing day by day. Ever since he has come inside Bigg Boss. Fans are supporting him a lot and are getting Elvis trend done on Twitter everyday. However, sometime this YouTuber has made a lot of headlines for his relationship with Kirti Mehra. Kirti was seen in all the videos of Elvish. Both were in a relationship and their pair was very much liked by the fans. Kirti had told in one of her interviews that she is very close to Elvish. She likes his hardworking nature. According to him, Elvish is a person of very emotional nature. According to Elvish, Kirti cooks very well. She is very sweet and he likes that nature very much. Both are very close to each other. According to the reports, there was also a big fight between them. After which both of them had a breakup.

The old enmity between Elvish and Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav made an entry together in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In such a situation, do you know that there was a time when there was a lot of controversy between the two. Aashika revealed that during the lockdown, Elvish made a roast video on me and made fun of my body weight. To which Ashika also replied to him. However, later Elvish also apologized to him.

