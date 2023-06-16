Embers are raining from the sky in Gorakhpur, even on the tenth day, the people of the city are in the grip of heatwave, know when it will rain

Gorakhpur : At present, fire is raining from the sky in the city, the effect of which is being seen on the daily routine of the people. People are shying away from leaving their homes in the afternoon. The scorching heat for the last 10 days has taken its severe form. The orgy of hot air is giving a feeling of scorching heat even in the shade.

Even on Friday, the heat has started showing its attitude since morning. People are suffering from the heat from morning to evening. To avoid the heat, people are taking the help of fans, coolers, ACs. According to meteorologist Kailash Pandey, people will get relief in this summer only due to the rains that will occur from June 19 to 22 due to Biparjay storm.

City records 42 degree Celsius

The sequence of heatwave continued in Gorakhpur on the tenth day on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the city has been recorded at 42 degree Celsius on Thursday, which is 6 degree Celsius more than the average maximum temperature. Due to the scorching heat throughout the day and heat stroke, the night was also very hot. The minimum temperature was recorded at 32.3 degree Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature was also 6 degree Celsius above the average. According to the Meteorological Department, it is termed as a hot night.

Chance of rain from June 19 – Meteorological Department

According to the Meteorological Department, rain will start in Gorakhpur and adjacent districts from June 19, which will continue till June 22. According to the department, there is a possibility of 20 to 25 mm of rain on June 21 and 20. Due to which people will get relief from this scorching heat, as well as this year will prove to be very beneficial for the farmers. Due to possible rains, farmers will be able to plant their paddy. According to the Meteorological Department, after June 25, there is a possibility of monsoon coming in eastern Uttar Pradesh. According to the meteorologist, the rains occurring from June 19 will be given the status of pre-monsoon rains.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

