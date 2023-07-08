Embezzlement of Rs 1.05 crore by the company doing the work of Namami Gange in Patna, money sent to the account of relatives

In Patna, a case of embezzlement of one crore five lakh rupees by the company’s employees has come to light. In this regard, Sumita Tomar, director of Delhi-based company JM Infra, has lodged an FIR against three employees of the company in Shastri Nagar police station.

Police started investigation

According to the information received, project manager Mayank Sahu, resident of Chhattisgarh, site incharge Dharmendra Singh, resident of Ghaziabad and Vishnu Kumar of Aligarh are accused of embezzlement of one crore five lakh rupees of the company. As soon as the case was registered, the police started the investigation. Police said that all the three personnel will be questioned. After this further action will be taken.

Employees’ salary money sent to the accounts of eight relatives

The director told that for the salary of the personnel, the company had sent money as salary to the account of Dharmendra, the site in-charge of Ghaziabad’s countryside. Dharmendra did not pay salaries to the workers and sent those money to the accounts of eight of his relatives. The police told that all the money has been put on hold. Necessary action will be taken after investigation.

Video call to a girl wearing police uniform in Patna, showing fear of arrest, duped Rs 23000

Money sent from Delhi, personnel not received

Sumita Tomar told the police that her company has been working on the Namami Gange project in Patna for the last six months. For this, the company has also taken a guest house in Punaichak. The company has alleged that money was sent every month to the workers working from Delhi but that money was not given as salary to the workers.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeuPhCJsf_o)