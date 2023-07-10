Embezzlement of Rs 1.66 crore in packs of four districts of Bihar, orders for action against the accused within 15 days

Manoj Kumar, Patna. A case of embezzlement of Rs 1.66 crore has come to light in packs of four districts of Bihar, Bhagalpur, East Champaran, Katihar and Purnia. After the matter came to the fore, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperative Department has directed to form a surcharge against the accused within 15 days. The Secretary has ordered the District Audit Officers to inspect at least 10 packs per month.

Instructions to make progress in DC bill

At the same time, DC (Details Contingent) bills of Rs 11459.85 lakh could not be deposited from across the state. Full details of the amount spent in the DC bill have to be submitted along with the voucher. It was found that DC bills worth Rs 11.69 crore in Rohtas, Rs 6.96 crore in Kaimur, Rs 6.70 crore in Gaya, Rs 6.27 crore in Patna and Rs 5.84 crore in Samastipur have not been deposited. The Additional Chief Secretary has instructed to make progress in the DC bills every month. Action has been ordered if there is no progress in this.

Utility certificate not given for 32035 lakh expenditure

The utilization certificate of Rs 32035.65 lakh has not been submitted yet. Maximum utilization certificates are pending in five districts. 21.68 crores in Aurangabad, 20.16 crores in Bettiah, 14.44 crores in Darbhanga, 14.32 crores in Begusarai and 14.13 crores in Motihari, utility certificates have not been submitted yet. Additional Chief Secretary has instructed to provide necessary training for submission of utilization certificate. At the same time, after strictness, a utility certificate of Rs 118 lakh has been submitted this month.

