The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Russia has completed the rescue mission in Syria. This was announced on February 12 by Deputy Head of the Department Alexei Serko.

“The rescue operation to save the survivors is over. We are summing up the results and tomorrow we will report to the minister with a subsequent report to the President of Russia that the rescue operation has been completed, but humanitarian assistance continues,” he told reporters.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, the death toll from the cataclysm in Syria has risen to 1408 people, another 2341 were injured. Turkey’s death toll tops 29,000

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called the situation in the republic after the earthquake catastrophic. He assured that everything would be done to restore the districts and help people.

On February 11, Assad arrived at the work zone of Russian rescuers in the city of Jebla. He spoke with local residents and with rescuers. He thanked Russia for the support it has provided to Syria over the years.

During the first three days of the mission, the Russian military rescued 47 people from the rubble in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama, and another 225 Syrian citizens received medical assistance.

On February 8, the Syrian Minister of Local Self-Government and the Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, expressed gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia.

