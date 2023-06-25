‘Emergency… 48 years of black chapter’, Jaishankar said a big thing about Emergency

foreign Minister S Jaishankar Remembering the Emergency in a tweet on Sunday, recalled the dark days of the Emergency imposed on the country in 1975. He wrote “On the anniversary of the declaration of Emergency, remember those dark days and how the country overcame this challenge”.

He further emphasized on how the Emergency had an impact on strengthening the democratic structure of the country. The tweet said, “It was the defining political experience of my generation and a lifelong lesson in strengthening our democratic fabric.

PM Modi tweeted

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the brave hearts who resisted the dark phase of Emergency and worked to strengthen the democratic spirit. PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle, “I pay tribute to all the courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. An unforgettable period in our history, which is enshrined by our Constitution.” exactly the opposite of the observed values.” ,

It’s been 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975

Let me tell you, it has been 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Emergency came into force on 25 June 1975 and was later withdrawn on 21 March 1977. It was declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for a period of 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

The order was officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the current “internal disturbance”. The state of emergency empowered the prime minister to rule by decree, suspending elections and curtailing civil liberties. The Emergency in 1975 is considered one of the most controversial periods in the history of independent India.

