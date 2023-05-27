Emergency building will be two storey in SNMMCH of Dhanbad, got so many lakhs of rupees

Dhanbad News: The emergency building of SNMMCH of Dhanbad will be made two storeyed. For this, the Department of Health, Medical, Education and Family Welfare has approved the scheme. Rs 50 lakh has also been allocated for the construction of the second floor. The building construction department has been given the responsibility to complete the work. It may be known that at present the emergency building is of one floor. It has an observation room and minor OT. When four to five patients arrive simultaneously, the space in the observation room and minor OT gets filled. Sometimes patients have to wait for the minor OT and observation room to become vacant. There is no place to put two ambulances together in an emergency. In such a situation, the proposal to expand the building was given by the hospital management to the health headquarters.

13 lakh rupees will be spent in interior construction

After the construction of the second floor of the emergency building, interior work will also be done on both the floors here. For this, the Health Headquarters has separately allocated Rs 13 lakh. With this amount, the work of painting the building and furniture etc. will be done.

two way road

The way to the second floor to be built in the emergency building will also be different. The main entrance to the emergency building will be made near the girls hostel. At the same time, the way to enter the emergency building will also be used.

Number of beds will increase

At present, there are 40 beds in the male and female wards in addition to 20 beds in the two SICUs in the emergency building. After the construction of the second floor, the number of beds will also be increased here.

Instructions to implement the new system in June

In SNMMCH, the attendance of the reinstated personnel through outsourced agency will be made through biometric. In this regard, an order has been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Medical, Education and Family Welfare Department. In any case, it has been asked to implement the new system from the month of June. Superintendent Dr. Arun Kumar Baranwal has directed the outsourced agency to start making attendance of personnel by installing biometric machines in the hospital by June 20. The number of supervisors will also increase in SNMMCH from next month. In order to provide better health facilities to the people, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department has directed to appoint a supervisor on 10 outsourced workers. Supervisors will monitor the work being done by outsourced personnel.

SNMMCH employees will be identified by different colored clothes and Gandhi cap

Medical staff in SNMMCH will now be identified by different colored clothes. The Department of Health, Medical, Education and Family Welfare has issued a dress code for hospital personnel. Instructions have been given to implement the dress code scheme in a month. The management is busy arranging it. In the new dress code, it is mandatory for all hospital personnel to wear Gandhi cap. The management has claimed that due to the dress code, the arbitrariness of the personnel has been stopped. According to the officials, there are complaints about illegal demand of money from the patients and their relatives by the medical staff and others in lieu of any work. In such a situation, it will work that the staff associated with which department has asked for money.

