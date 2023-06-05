Emergency landing of aircraft at Guwahati airport, 184 passengers including Union Minister were on board

Guwahati, June 4 (HS). An Indigo flight from Guwahati to Dibrugarh had to make an emergency landing at the Guwahati airport after developing a mechanical problem. A total of 184 passengers were on board the aircraft, including Minister of State in India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, MLA Teres Gwala and MLA Prashant Phukan.

It was told that Indigo flight number 6E-2652 took off from Guwahati for Dibrugarh at 8.40 am on Sunday morning, but about 10 to 12 minutes after take off, it was found that the aircraft had some mechanical fault. Due to which the aircraft had to come back and emergency landing of the aircraft was done at the local Borjhar airport. The aircraft is currently parked on runway number 8 at Borjhar airport. All passengers were deboarded from the aircraft. A total of 184 passengers, including two BJP MLAs, Teres Gwala and MLA Prashant Phukan, besides Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, were on board the aircraft.

A team of aviation engineers investigated the cause of such mechanical failure in the aircraft. The plane could not be repaired till late afternoon. Till the time of writing the news, no additional arrangements were made for the passengers by Indigo, due to which the passengers, after waiting for a long time, left for the journey ahead of their arrangement.