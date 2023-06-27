Emergency landing of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter, major accident averted

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee narrowly escaped an accident on Tuesday. Due to sudden bad weather, her helicopter was made an emergency landing. His helicopter has been made an emergency landing at Sevak airbase. She was on her way to Bagdogra after addressing a public meeting at Krinti in Jalpaiguri. Trinamool leader Rajib Banerjee says that Mamta Banerjee is absolutely safe. According to the information received, due to sudden bad weather, the Chief Minister’s helicopter was made an emergency landing.

Chief Minister will return to Kolkata today itself

According to the information received, the Chief Minister is returning to Kolkata today. It is being speculated that the Chief Minister may return by road from Sevak Air Force Base.

Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe, says TMC leader Rajib Banerjee (file pic) pic.twitter.com/IVNIPV3oJD

