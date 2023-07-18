Emergency landing of plane in Bhopal, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were on board

Emergency landing of the aircraft has been done in Bhopal. According to the information, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were aboard this plane. Bhopal Police has informed that the aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather.

The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had to make an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal due to bad weather: Bhopal Police pic.twitter.com/A7Ed7HpNMR

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 18, 2023



Opposition unity meeting held in Bengaluru today

Let us tell you that the second big meeting of opposition unity was held in Bengaluru today in which 26 opposition parties participated. The two-day meeting was chaired by the Congress. After this meeting, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were returning back to Delhi by plane. Then the weather turned bad. After this, there was a need to land the flight of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at Bhopal airport.

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will leave for Delhi at 9:30 pm

According to media reports, the weather is bad in Bhopal at this time. Both the Congress leaders are waiting for the weather to improve in the VIP lounge of Bhopal airport. According to the news that is coming out, he will now leave for Delhi at 9:30 pm on a normal Indigo flight.