Emergency landing of training aircraft in Karnataka’s Belagavi, two pilots injured

A training on Tuesday near Sambra airport in Belagavi, Karnataka emergency landing of aircraft Was done It is being told that a two-seater training aircraft belonging to Redbird Aviation made an emergency landing immediately after a technical fault occurred during the flight. However, during this time both the pilots suffered minor injuries. They have been taken to the Air Force Hospital for medical treatment.

DGCA gave information about the emergency landing of the aircraft

DGCA informs about emergency landing of aircraft On May 30, a Red Bird Flight Training Organization (FTO) Tecnam P2009 aircraft, engaged in a solo circuit and was landing at Belagavi Airport, area about 1 NM from the airport I made an emergency landing. There is no report of injury to the cadet pilot. However, the aircraft is damaged. There is a possibility of engine failure. There is a fault in the nose landing gear. DGCA team is being sent for further investigation.

Emergency landing of Air Force helicopter was also done in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

Significantly, on Monday, the Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was landed as a precautionary measure in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. However, a few hours later, after making some repairs in the aircraft, it took off from there. An eyewitness told that there were two employees in the helicopter. There was no casualty in the incident.

#WATCH , Karnataka | A two-seater training aircraft, reportedly belonging to Redbird Aviation, made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi after technical glitches encountered during the flight. Both pilots sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/kxWWQwo3wt

all crew members safe

The Air Force had tweeted that an Apache AH-64 helicopter of the Air Force, which was on a routine operational training flight, made a precautionary landing near Bhind. All the crew members and the aircraft are safe. An Air Force spokesperson said that the incident took place on Monday at around 9.45 am. He said that there was no loss of life or property in this incident.

Helicopter made emergency landing in the field

According to Jitendra Rajawat, sarpanch of Jakhnauli village, about 40 km from Bhind district headquarters, the Air Force helicopter landed in the field of a person named Gaya Singh Bhadauria of Jakhnauli village. Rajawat said that when he reached the spot, he saw 3-4 helicopters flying over the area and one of them started descending. He said, one of the two officers on board the helicopter asked us which village it was. He was told that this is Jakhnauli village.