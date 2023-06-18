Emergency tortures can tell the importance of democracy: PM

New Delhi, 18 June (Hindustan Times). In his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned the torture meted out to political prisoners during the Emergency and said that we should remember these crimes against democracy in the golden age of independence.

In the 102nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that India is the mother of democracy. We consider our democratic ideals and constitution as paramount. In such a situation, we can never forget 25th June. This is the same day when emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in the history of India. Lakhs of people strongly opposed the Emergency. Supporters of democracy were tortured during that time. So many tortures were given that even today the mind shivers. Many books have been written on these atrocities. He himself also got a chance to write a book. A few days ago he saw such a book ‘Torture of Political Prisoners in India’. The book describes how the then government was brutalizing the guardians of democracy during the Emergency. Knowing about this, it will be easier for today’s young generation to understand the meaning and importance of democracy.

The Prime Minister today spoke on several topics like water conservation, disaster management, Nikshay Mitra, Miyawaki method of planting trees, growing dairy industry in Jammu and Kashmir, recent protests by sportspersons, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Yoga Day, Jagannath Yatra, emergency. The Prime Minister today praised the collective force, collective power and ability of the people of India to overcome challenges in times of disaster. The Prime Minister said that we saw the same strength during Biparjoy storm two days back. He hoped that the people of Kutch would emerge very quickly from the devastation caused by the storm. He said that India’s great strength in the field of disaster management has now become an example for the world.

Giving examples of efforts being made towards water conservation, the Prime Minister said that the best way to deal with natural calamities is to conserve nature. He said that today the country is making collective efforts in this direction through campaigns like ‘Catch the Rain’. For example, the effort to revive the extinct river ‘Neel River’ in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Expressing the sentiments of the people related to the completion of the canal work of Nilwande Dam in Maharashtra, he said that rivers, canals, lakes are not only water sources but they add color and emotions to life.

On the occasion of completion of 350 years of coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said that we get to learn a lot from his good governance and management skills. His works like water management, navy and Jaldurg are increasing the pride of history.

In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister gave information about the Nikshay Mitra scheme launched by the government to root out Tuberculosis. He informed that a resolution has been taken to make India TV free by 2025. Society is actively participating in this. More than 10 lakh TB patients have been adopted and this work has been done by 85 thousand Nikshay Mitras.

The Prime Minister referred to the efforts being made in India to green the degraded land through Japan’s Miyawaki method. He told that Rafi Ramnath of Kerala has created a herbal garden through this method. He named it Vidyavanam. With this technique, trees can be easily planted in cities as well.

Talking about the beginning of White Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister informed about the growing dairy industry in Baramulla district. He gave the example of ‘Mir Sister Dairy’ farm. This dairy farm is selling about 150 liters of milk every day. In the last two-three years, more than 500 dairy units have come up here.

Referring to the sporting achievements associated with the last month, the Prime Minister said that it has been very special for our sportspersons. Gave examples of Women’s Junior Asia Cup, Junior Asia Cup, Junior Shooting World Cup, Asia Under-20 Athletic Championship. The reason behind all this is the national level competitions. Where these players are getting an opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Prime Minister urged people to adopt Yoga in their daily lives. He told that this time on the day of Yoga Day, he will participate in the program organized in the United Nations. He said that no special arrangement has to be made for yoga and it can be included in life at any time. He said that there is an opportunity to take a resolution in this regard on 21st June.

The Prime Minister described the Jagannath Yatra organized every year in Puri as an example of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He said that June 20 is the day of the historic Rath Yatra. This journey is recognized in a specific world. Pakwan Rath Yatra is taken out from different states of the country with much fanfare. The Prime Minister said that Mann Ki Baat has become a new inspiration for many countrymen. He referred to the letter he had received from renowned classical dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant. He got to know about storytelling from an episode of Mann Ki Baat and got inspired by it to come up with ‘Kutti Kahani’. This is the best collection of stories for kids in different languages.