Employed teachers of Bihar got the support of LJP (Ra), the party said this big thing

Unconditional state employee status is being demanded by the employed teachers in Bihar. A big demonstration was held in the capital Patna on Tuesday by the employed teachers regarding this. Now the employed teachers have also got the support of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The party has fully justified the demand of state workers by employed teachers. Party’s chief state spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt fiercely targeted the Bihar government on the issue of teachers. He said that the present government, which had given 10 lakh jobs on the first day itself, is reneging on its promises. Like the Congress rule, the present Grand Alliance government has taken away the freedom of expression from the teachers.

Rajesh Bhatt said that by taking a repressive attitude against the performance of the teachers employed by the government, on the one hand a conspiracy was hatched by the administration to stop them outside the capital Patna. At the same time, many teacher leaders were arrested even before the demonstration, which reminded of the Emergency. He said that ever since the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. Teachers and the education system have been marginalized. The education minister of the government is continuously troubling the teachers by making various absurd statements and impractical experiments in the department leaving aside the important work of the department. Employed teachers are being threatened to be sent to jail for opposing the wrong policies of the government, which is absolutely undemocratic.

Rajesh Bhatt said that the government never sticks to its decisions and decisions under the Bihar State Teacher Rules. Lakhs of teachers of the state are getting upset due to the continuous changes in the rules and procedures of the teachers manual. Rajesh Bhatt said that the Lok Janshakti Party stands firmly with the employed teachers of Ramvilas.

