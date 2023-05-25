Employees came out in support of the clerk, reached the Municipal Corporation on the issue of corruption and surrounded the Municipal Commissioner’s office

Agra. Class III and IV employees of Municipal Corporation Agra gheraoed the Municipal Commissioner’s office on Thursday. Alleged that due to the corruption of the municipal officials, the employees are being forced to commit suicide. Action is not being taken against the officials who commit corruption. An employee of Agra Municipal Corporation attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday. He had also made the letter viral on social media before the suicide. In this, the officials were accused of corruption.

discriminating officers in action

Vinod Allahabadi, the leader of the Employees’ Union in the Municipal Corporation, told that preventive attitude is being adopted with the employees in the Municipal Corporation. They are being discriminated against. Our employee took the extreme step of suicide on Wednesday. We have come to ask the Municipal Commissioner that what strict action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation against the accused officers. Vinod Allahabadi told that when three sanitation workers of Municipal Corporation asked for ₹ 10 for tea, their services were terminated. 25 lakh corruption was done by the sanitary inspector. Complaint was made but no action has been taken so far.

Notice issued to all, asked to present

Additional City Commissioner Vinod Allahabadi said that it has been 28 years but till now the sanitation workers have not been promoted. Reports have been given several times. The Municipal Commissioner had given orders to fulfill the demand by May 15, but today it is May 25, till now no instructions have been given in this direction. Additional Municipal Commissioner Surendra Prasad Yadav told that the employee of the Municipal Corporation had attempted suicide. A letter had also gone viral on social media. In this two officials were accused of bribery. There were also allegations of someone Sanjay Gupta getting the work done by the officials of the Municipal Corporation. Notice has been issued to all. Along with this, Sanjay Gupta has given his side and both the officers are also coming to present their side, whatever appropriate action will be taken.