Employees in all government and private institutions will be on leave on the day of Panchayat elections

In West Bengal, the state government has announced a government holiday on the day of the panchayat elections. In the 22 districts of the state where panchayat elections will be held on Saturday, July 8, there will be a holiday in all government offices, educational institutions, other government institutions, shops, factories and various commercial and industrial establishments. In order to be able to cast your vote, the state government has taken this step.

holiday notification published

The State Labor Department had earlier published a notification in this regard. Later, citing the notification from the State Election Commission, notices were sent to the District Magistrates of 22 districts. According to the notification of the Commission, the issue of salary leave has been approved by the State Finance Department. An order has also been given to give paid leave to those working in municipal corporation areas and voters in panchayat areas of the state. In such a situation, everyone will be able to be a part of the Panchayan elections.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will have micro surgery today three member medical board has been formed

Holiday given to encourage voting

Along with state government employees, private sector employees will also get paid leave. It is believed that this holiday has been given to encourage voting. Paid leave has been proposed to ensure that no employee abstains from voting for fear of pay cuts. Elections are going to be held on Saturday for Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad seats in 20 districts of the state and only for Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti seats in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The work of campaigning on behalf of political parties regarding the Panchayat elections is also going on at a fast pace.

Panchayat Elections: Another death while making bombs in Murshidabad before voting, police found explosives near the dead body