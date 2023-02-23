Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who suffered during the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian security forces, said that they intend to continue to help people, because they love their work. This was announced on February 23 by the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to one wounded rescuer, there was no sound from a flying projectile

“The dust just kicked up. Plugged up ears. There was a hit,” he said.

The man stressed that he would not quit his job and would continue to save people, despite tense moments and constant shelling.

The second hospitalized employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that they were shell-shocked, but they completed their task.

“They quickly ran out of there, turned the cars around, and arrived. On the way to the unit, we all became ill, then we arrived at the hospital, where we were given first aid and diagnosed with a moderate contusion, ”he said.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Ukrainian nationalists fired at Donetsk several times. Budyonnovsky, Proletarsky, Voroshilovsky and Petrovsky districts of the city were hit. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired 35 missiles from the MLRS.

A peaceful resident died in the Budyonnovsky district of the city. Four ambulance workers died in the Petrovsky district.

Ten people of the personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured due to the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

