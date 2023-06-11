employees protested strongly regarding the restoration of pension old rjl

Old Pension Scheme: Employees protested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh regarding the restoration of old pension. The employees said that our demands are being ignored for a long time. It will not be tolerated. Employees are being made aware through Rath Yatra under the banner of Ateva. Rath Yatra was warmly welcomed at Bareilly Mental Hospital under the chairmanship of employee leader Premshankar. Along with the young employees, teachers also participated here. There was a lot of sloganeering against the government. Trade Union Federation General Secretary Sanjeev Mehrotra said that the old pension should be restored. If it is not restored soon, the workers will be forced to take to the streets. Along with this, warned of strike. Said, the demands of the employees are being ignored for a long time. He also expressed concern over rising unemployment. Said, government department, and companies are being sold. This should worry the youth as well as the employees.