Employees took to the streets for restoration of old pension in Bareilly, protested by shouting slogans against the central government

Bareilly. Employees demonstrated in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh regarding the restoration of old pension. He said that the demands of the employees are being ignored for a long time. This will not be tolerated. The Rath Yatra was taken out under the banner of Ateva. The Rath Yatra was warmly welcomed at Bareilly Mental Hospital under the chairmanship of staff leader Premshankar. Along with the young employees, teachers also participated.

Pension Rath

sloganeering against the government

There was a lot of sloganeering against the government. Trade Union Federation General Secretary Sanjeev Mehrotra said that the old pension should be restored. If it is not restored soon, the employees will be forced to take to the streets. Along with this, he warned of a strike. Said, the demands of the employees Being ignored for a long time. He also expressed concern over rising unemployment.

employees participating in the rally.

Government departments – being sold to companies

Trade Union Federation General Secretary Sanjeev Mehrotra said that government departments and companies are being sold. This should worry the youth as well as the employees. Employee leader Salim Ahmed, Anchal Aheri, Geeta Shant Amir Khan also demanded restoration of old pension. During this, Indra Kumar, Suresh, Narendra Pal, Rakesh Kumar, Hariom Balbir Singh, Ruchika Verma, Priyanka, Phoolvati, Bareilly College, Ministers of Mental Hospital. Dr. Pankaj Yadav, Brij Bhushan Sharma etc. also raised the issues of the employees.

Movement strategy will be made soon

Employee leader Sanjeev Mehrotra told that if the government does not take any decision soon regarding the restoration of old pension, then the movement will be done soon by making a strategy. For this, talks are being held with the central employees’ organizations. He told that the employees will continue to protest continuously for their demands. For this also the date of dharna will be announced soon.

Report – Muhammad Sajid