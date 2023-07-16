Employment News: Airforce is giving a golden opportunity to become Agniveer air intake, apply quickly...

employment news Airforce is giving a golden opportunity to young men and women up to 21 years of age to become Agniveer Air Intake. Its process has been started. You can apply online for Agniveer Vayu from 10 am on July 27 to 11 pm on August 17. The online examination of the first phase will be held on 13 October. Online examination will also be held at a center in Muzaffarpur. The Air Force has issued its notification. According to the notification, those boys and girls of Science Faculty who have passed 12th with 50 percent marks are eligible for Agniveer Vayu Intake. There should be 50 percent marks in English subject also. Young men and women up to a maximum of 21 years can apply. It is mandatory for them to be born between 27 June 2003 to 27 December 2006.

Agniveer air intake will be in two phases

It has been told in the notification that the process of Agniveer air intake will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, there will be an online objective test. In this, successful candidates will be called for phase two i.e. physical efficiency and medical examination. Candidates will have to give the choice of three centers for the examination center while filling the online form. The exam will be taken at any one center.

Admit card will be available 48 to 72 hours before

Admit card will be sent to the e-mail of the candidates 48 to 72 hours before the online examination. Candidates have to download and color print it. All the questions in the exam will be objective. The question paper will be in Hindi and English language. Candidates have to answer in any one language. Only blue and black ink pen along with Aadhaar card will be valid during the examination.

Increase in additional 72 seats of PG

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has increased additional post graduate seats in four medical colleges of Bihar this year. NMC has allowed enrollment of additional seats in total 14 different subjects in these medical colleges. However, there are only two government medical colleges in these, where only six additional seats have been gained, while the rest of the additional seats have gone to private medical colleges. Counseling is yet to happen. Regarding this, the PG students of the state are confident that the poor students of the state will be benefited only by increasing the additional seats in government medical colleges.

The Medical College Hospitals in which additional seats were increased by NMC include three seats in MD Radiology at DMCH, Darbhanga, three additional seats in MD Microbiology at JLNMCH, Bhagalpur. Post graduate seats on the clinical side have not been increased in any government medical college. Along with this seven seats of MD Anesthesia in Lord Buddha Kosi Medical College Hospital, Saharsa, seven seats in MD General Medicine, six seats in MD Paediatrics, seven seats in MD General Surgery, four seats in MD Obs and Gynae have been increased in the same college. happened.

Apart from these, eight seats in MD Anesthesia, eight seats in MD General Medicine, four seats in MD Pediatrics, four seats in MD Pathology, five seats in MD Radiodiagnostic, two seats in MD Ophthalmology and two seats in MD Orthopaedics are also available at Narayana Medical College Hospital, Sasaram. Four seats are included.

69 students of college of commerce were selected

A total of 69 students were selected in the campus selection drive conducted by Tata Consultancy at College of Commerce Arts and Science, Patna. In this, students of BCA, BSc IT, BCom, Economics and Psychology departments were selected. Principal Professor Indrajit Prasad Rai and Coordinator of Training and Placement Cell Professor Rashmi Akhori gave appointment letters to the students selected in the campus selection drive at the job fair organized at IIT Digha.

On this occasion, Professor Rashmi Akhori and in-charge of TCS Bihar Jharkhand Rahul Jha said that around 500 students had participated in the recruitment drive. After written and oral test, 69 students were selected. He told that 56 students have been selected in TCS, four in Micro Finance, six in Piramal Finance, one in Wipro and two in Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

College’s Training and Placement Officer Dr. Rajneesh Kumar told that soon many other companies including Wipro, IDBI and ITC are going to come for placement in the college. Principal Professor Indrajit Prasad Rai said that apart from providing better education to the students, constant efforts are also being made by the college to provide employment to them.

