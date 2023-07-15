Employment will be given to one lakh people every year in Bihar, youth are being trended

Patna. A state in Eastern India Employment will be created for at least one lakh youth every year by organizing planning cum vocational guidance fair and skill development of youth. The youth here get employment in all the states of the country. The Department of Labor Resources is working with this goal. Labor Resources Minister Surendra Ram gave this information while inaugurating the function organized at Dashrath Manjhi Labor Studies Institute on Saturday on the occasion of World Skill Day.

The minister said that according to the present environment, skill development of the youth of the state is being done by the state government. We all have to play the role of a partner as an effective mechanism in the direction of skill development and making the youth employable.

Referring to his stay in Italy, Principal Secretary of the department Dr. B. Rajendra said that the demand for skilled workers is everywhere. Those who have skills and they can get good employment anywhere in the country or state.

Special Secretary Alok Kumar and Director Planning and Training Shyam Bihari Meena said that trained youth force is the need of the hour. Keeping this in mind, the Bihar government is running many ambitious programs to make the youth skilled through the Bihar Skill Development Mission. Mission Director Sanjay Kumar and other people participated on the occasion.

At the same time, certificates and certificates were given to the children of various trades by the Skill Development Mission. Also, a skill awareness chariot was flagged off. The chariot will travel across the state till 15th August. People will be made aware of the works being done by the Bihar government in the field of skill development.

1228 selected in two day job fair

Here, 1228 people were selected in the two-day planning cum vocational guidance fair organized at ITI, Digha, Patna. In the fair, a total of 42 local and external employers including health, service, textile, finance, automobile, sales, education, technology, insurance and security and eight government departments participated in the fair to provide information about their departmental programs and schemes. Attended for.

The employer will give information related to the selection process to the shortlisted applicants.

Applications of 1740 people have been received through 8598 resumes and portal in the fair. A total of 2780 applicants were informed about related government programs by on-spot government departments in the fair. The selection process of other shortlisted applicants from the rest of the received bio-data will be informed by the employers after completing the related information.

On the occasion, Assistant Directors of Lower Regional Planning Office, Patna, Shambhunath Sudhakar and Amrita Kumari, Planning Officer Aditya Prakash and other employees were present.

