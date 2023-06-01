encounter between naxalites and police in gumla after 23 months search continues for area commander ranthu oraon and lajim ansar smj | Police after 23 months in Gumla

Big Maoists killed and caught in Gumla so far

March 13, 2015 : Hardcore Naxalite Deepak was killed in an encounter in Sargaon forest of Chainpur block

June 10, 2015 : There was an encounter in Chainpur. CPI Maoist’s zonal commander Prasad Lakda and two Naxalites were caught

July 25, 2015 : Maoist regional committee member Sylvester was killed in an encounter in Deepatoli village of Chainpur. While area commander Dilbar Nayak was caught

February 23, 2016 : Top leader Sanjay Yadav alias Yatin, carrying a reward of ten lakh rupees, was killed in an encounter at Kandebeda in Palkot block.

September 11, 2016 : Naxalite SAC member Ashish Yadav alias Ashish Da, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, was killed in a police encounter in Boradih, Palkot.

April 12, 2017 : Naxalite Nakul Yadav with a prize of 15 lakhs and Madan Yadav with a prize of five lakhs had surrendered. After keeping both of them in custody for 22 days, the police presented them before the media after questioning.

February 02, 2018 : Gumla’s Area Commander Birbal Oraon, resident of Salgi village of Ghaghra Naxalite carrying Rs 2 lakh prize, was killed in an encounter in Latehar.

September 19, 2019 : CPI Maoist’s sub-zonal commander Bhushan Yadav had surrendered a prize of Rs 10 lakh. Later he died in Hazaribagh Jail.

May 31, 2021 : A Naxalite was killed in an encounter between police and Naxalites in Marwa forest. The weapon was also found. Half a dozen IED bombs were recovered and deactivated by the police.

July 15, 2021 : Buddheshwar, who was hiding in the Kochagani forest, reached Uraon with a reward of 15 lakhs, and in the encounter, Cobra soldiers killed Buddheshwar. Explosives including AK-47, INSAS were found

June 1, 2023 : Rajesh Oraon, a resident of Tunjo village carrying a prize of three lakhs, has been killed by the Gumla police in an encounter near the forest on the way to Anjan and Marwa.