Encounter between police and criminals in Giridih, fierce firing from both sides, two people injured

Giridih, Mrinal Sinha : Last night an encounter took place between the criminals and the police in Tinkonia Kolimaran under Mufassil police station area. In this incident, rapid firing was done from both the sides. In which two people have been injured. It is said that the injured include a criminal and a driver. Although the police is still refusing to tell anything in this matter.

According to the information received, last night the Dumri police station had received information that some criminal type of people were traveling in the area in a four wheeler. After this, the patrolling team of Dumri police station started chasing the said vehicle. After this, the vehicle of the criminals reached Kolimaran in Mufassil police station area. Where the criminals started firing. After which retaliatory firing was also done by the police. In this incident, a driver and a criminal are said to have been shot. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation of the whole matter.

