Encroachment not removed from the banks of Bada Talab and Kanke Dam of Ranchi, Municipal Corporation had given order

The order to demolish 66 buildings built on the banks of Kanke Dam and 24 on the banks of Bara Talab was issued by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Jyoti Singh on 19 April. All the building owners were asked to voluntarily demolish the building and inform the corporation within a month. If this was not done, it was said that these buildings would be demolished forcefully.

Along with this, it was said that the expenses incurred on these will be recovered from the owner of the building. But, even after two months of issuing the order, not a single house has been broken in both these places. As no action has been taken on these buildings till now, questions are being raised on this notice of the Municipal Corporation itself.

Order was given to demolish their buildings built on the banks of Kanke Dam:

Niranjan Mehta, Altaf Hussain, Sakaldev Singh, Madhusudan Singh, Vidyanand Singh, Venkateshwar Gupta, Nano Kishore Prasad, Kanhaiya Lal, Satya Prakash Seth, Sumant Singh, Sushma Pandey, Usha Kiran-Vinita Khanna, Dharmendra Kumar, Ramesh Agarwal, Bhawan Sharma, Jaynath Gupta, Shivpujan Sharma, Kundan Kumar, Vishwanath Ojha, Devpujan Singh, Uttam Gorai,

Omprakash, Saro Devi, Tarakeshwar Tiwari, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Suman Singh, Mrityunjay Lal, Rinku Devi, Shashi Pandey, Bindu Devi, Veena Devi, Mamta Singh, Bhagat Raj, Pappu Kumar, Jogendra Sharma, Vinod Pandit, Ritu Devi, Beera Oraon , Manoj Chowdhary, Naveen Verma, Sheela Devi, Suman Devi, Soni Devi, Sita Devi, Santosh Ravi, Santosh, Naresh Prasad, Anju Devi, Pinky Devi, Jatan Devi, Gayatri Devi, Omprakash Singh, Indu Devi, Mithlesh Prasad, Naresh Vishwakarma , Guddi Sharma, Sanjay Singh, Gautam Singh, Gyanranjan Singh, Jogendra Singh, Poonam Jha, Annu Gupta, Anita Devi, Arun Gupta, Happy Kinger & Infrared Pvt.

Order was given to demolish their buildings built on the banks of Bada Talab:

Bandhu Kachhap and Amarjit Kachhap, Lake View Car Washing Center and Capital Gym, Jharkhand-Bengal Roadways, Chicken Retail Outlet, Ammad Poultry, Raja Poultry, Sokat Ali Tegela, Sana Trader Manzar Mossood, Vespa Aprilia Auto Plex, Universal Enterprises, Sharad Kachhap- Gyan Kachhap, Phool Kachhap-Shankar Kachhap, Aarush Kachhap-Aarus Hotel, Mo Irfan, Mo Sammuddin, Mo Taha, Mo Shahnawaz Optical, Yatendra Nath Singh, Vinod Gupta, Mantu Kumari Sharma Mahil Udyog Bazar, Arun Kumar Mahadev Tiles, Nikhil Poddar, Preeti Kumari and Blitz Oraon.

The corporation will again listen to the encroachers of the Hinoo river:



The Municipal Corporation will once again hear the side of the encroachers of the Hinoo river. Because, the people here had gone to the High Court against the notice of the Municipal Corporation. On this, the High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation to pass the order only after listening to the people in full. At the same time, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation will once again write a letter to the district administration to remove the encroachers settled on the banks of Harmu river.

Orders were given to demolish the houses built on the land of Kanke Dam, the boundary and the houses built illegally on the banks of Bada Talab. In many such cases, the hearing is still going on. Something has been decided. Action will be started on all such buildings and plots from the month of July.

Shashi Ranjan, Administrator, Municipal Corporation