Encroachment removed for construction of Ring Road in Patna, bulldozers run over dozens of houses

On Monday, the administration removed dozens of shanty-like houses by using bulldozers for the construction of ring road from Naubatpur to Bhusaula in Patna on the banks of Son canal. And from Bhusaula AIIMS to Naubatpur Bihta Sarmera Chowk, 10.84 kilometer portion of Son Canal passing next to NH 98 is to be made of ring road. This ring road is to be constructed till Naubatpur, Bihta, Sarmera Chowk passing through the banks of Son Canal.

134 houses built illegally

From Motipur village to Naubatpur Prem Nagar, about 134 houses have been constructed illegally by encroachment on the land of Water Resources Department. Due to this the work of road construction has been interrupted. To remove the same encroachment, instructions have also been given to vacate the administrative officials several times. But the encroached people were not ready to accept. However, a large number of police forces including ADO Danapur Pradeep Kumar, ASP Bikram Sihag, CO Vijender Kumar Singh, Naubatpur Police Station Prashant Bhardwaj were present on the occasion on Monday.

Construction being done in two packages in 140 km

To provide better connectivity to Patna, a six-lane Patna Ring Road is being constructed at a cost of about 15,000 crores in a length of about 140 km. This ring road is being constructed in two packages. Sixlane road will be constructed from Ramnagar to Kanholi in package one and bridge will be constructed between Dighwara-Sherpur on river Ganga in the second package. This ring road is being constructed with the help of the state government and the central government. In this project, two bridges are to be built on the river Ganges and a 6-lane road is to be built.

Patna’s Karbigahia flyover will be redesigned, ramp will be built to get off the bridge and go to the new bypass )encroachement in patna