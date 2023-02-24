Endocrinologist Onuchina told how not to lose muscle strength in old age

February 24, 2023, 11:57 – BLiTZ – News

Candidate of Medical Sciences, endocrinologist Yulia Onuchina told Gazeta.Ru that strength training, balanced nutrition and vitamin D will help you not lose muscle mass in old age.

“Aging-related sarcopenia is manifested by a decrease in the amount of muscle mass. The body becomes flabby, there is “no strength” in the arms and legs. From the age of 30, a person begins a gradual loss of muscle mass, ”Onuchina shared.

According to a recent study by a scientist at Örebro University, people can reduce their risk of sarcopenia by starting simple strength exercises in their 40s and 50s. According to the endocrinologist, physical activity is one of the effective ways to prevent sarcopenia.

“The main methods to slow down sarcopenia are vitamin D intake, a balanced diet and exercise. According to Chris Crowley, a well-known specialist in a healthy lifestyle in old age, aerobic exercise saves our lives by preventing a heart attack, and strength exercises insulate joints and bones, ”Onuchina noted.

She added that for healthy aging already in middle age, it is important to start monitoring the levels of cholesterol, blood glucose and low-density lipids, as well as blood pressure.

