Engine failure of Indigo’s Delhi-Dehradun flight, return flight, safe landing

Indigo flight going from Delhi to Dehradun has been turned back after a sudden Kharbi in its engine. According to the information, the flight has made a safe landing again. According to the information received so far, there has been no loss of life or property on either side.

Indigo issued a statement saying that the flight (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to Delhi due to a technical fault. The pilot informed ATC as per procedure and requested for priority landing. The plane landed safely in Delhi. The cases of faults in the planes are increasing continuously. In the same month, an emergency landing was made shortly after the flight of another Indigo flight.

This incident took place on June 10, when an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai developed engine failure and then made a safe emergency landing at Delhi airport. DGCA is probing the matter. Regarding this incident, an Indigo spokesperson had said that flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to Delhi due to a technical problem. The aircraft was landed safely. An alternate aircraft was made available to take the passengers to Chennai. The airlines had expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

