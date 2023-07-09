Engineering student of Bareilly duped of 30 lakhs by posing as professor of Oxford University, case filed

Bareilly. Vinod Kumar Chaturvedi, a resident of Indranagar of Premnagar police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a case of cheating of Rs 30 lakh in Premnagar police station of the city. He says that in the year 2015, his son Abhinav was admitted to a private engineering college located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Avinash Patra, a resident of Kheria, Odisha met Abhinav in the engineering college. The accused trapped the son by pretending to be a professor of Oxford University. After this, he cheated lakhs of rupees.

Threatening to kill by blackmail

Along with this, he started blackmailing and threatening to kill. Because of which student’s father Vinod Kumar has lodged an FIR against the accused. Vinod Kumar Chaturvedi, who deals in homeopath medicine, told that the accused has been calling and threatening repeatedly. In this case, the police has started investigation against the accused. Along with this, preparations are on to go to Bhubaneswar in search of the accused. In this case, the police has also called the victim student for statement.

The accused made the student an addict

The victim’s father told that Avinash Patra cheated his son of Rs 30 lakh. Along with this, the monthly expenses sent from home were also kept by the accused himself. The accused made the son an addict.

Abhinav was trapped by tantra mantra

The accused took Abhinav to his home in Odisha. He got intoxicated. Along with this, by doing tantra mantra, he made a mental patient. Brought him to Bareilly home. But, even after this, he is threatening to kill by blackmailing. In fear of the accused, Abhinav has sent money several times.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly