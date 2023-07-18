Engineers frozen for years in Bihar Education Project will be transferred, ACS KK Pathak of Education Department gave instructions

Bihar Education Department’s Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak has given instructions to transfer engineers posted for years (10 years) in the Bihar Education Project. He has asked the project director to take necessary and effective steps in this regard immediately. The education department has also issued an official letter to this effect.

All officers will inspect 10 schools in a week

Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the department, said that all the professional officers of the project headquarters will inspect the schools once a week. These people will inspect ten schools on an average. Will send the report of inspection to the directors of secondary and primary education. He has instructed the Bihar Education Project not to set the drawing limit till further orders. This order will remain till the Bihar Education Project does the survey of the utilization certificate of the amount spent in the previous years. Also, the council does not ensure whether the materials like sports kit, science lab and FLN kit are being used properly or not.

The amount given by the Bihar Education Project is not being spent in the schools

According to official information, it was told in the meeting held through video conferencing last day that there are problems in the operation of the SNA account. Regional engineers are facing difficulty in getting GST holder vendors. The Additional Chief Secretary has said in the order that many such cases have also come to light. Funds were given by the Bihar Education Project for various materials such as sports material, library material, Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), vocational education etc. It came to know from the field visit that the amount given in this way is not being spent in most of the schools. It’s a topic of concern. Apart from this, many other technical anomalies have also been mentioned.

All contempt orders pending in the education department will be complied with by July 22.

The order passed in all the ongoing contempt cases in the Education Department will be followed till July 22. Additional Chief Secretary of the department KK Pathak has ordered all departmental directors and their equivalent officers that by July 22, all contempt cases should be complied with. He has written that it should be taken seriously, otherwise departmental action will be initiated against all.

Instructions to appeal in the court by 22 July

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department Pathak has written in this letter to all the directors that if you think that an appeal has to be made against any judgment in the preferred court, then that appeal should also be done by 22 July. Pathak has issued this order in lieu of yellow paper. The Directors have to do this entire exercise in respect of MJC cases registered at Headquarters level, District level and University etc.

More than 13 thousand cases pending in various directorates of education department

According to official information, a total of more than 13 thousand cases of different types are pending in different directorates of the education department. Of these, more than 10,000 court cases are in the Primary Directorate. So far 27767 court cases have been registered in the education department. Out of this, 14405 cases have been settled. That’s why more than 13 thousand cases are pending. This number is also very high in terms of pending. Regular review is being done daily in the Secretariat of the Education Department to settle the court cases.

Here, the Supreme Court has given relief to KK Pathak, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. The Supreme Court has put a stay on the High Court order, through which Pathak was asked to appear in court while issuing a bailable warrant against him. This information has been given by KK Pathak’s advocate Naresh Dixit.