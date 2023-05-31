Engineers will soon be restored for maintenance of rural roads in Bihar, CM gives task to officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the officials to get the engineers and personnel reinstated as per the requirement for better maintenance of rural roads. After conducting inspection and monitoring of roads with modern technology as a pilot in Nalanda and Vaishali districts, implement them in the entire state. Complete the construction work of roads for the remaining tolls as well, so that their connectivity can be made easy. The Chief Minister told these things to the officers and engineers after reviewing the Rural Works Department on Wednesday. This meeting was organized at Sankalp located at 1, Ane Marg.

CM gave task to officers

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that better maintenance of rural roads should be done by the department itself. If the people of the department work with their respective responsibilities for the construction and maintenance of the roads, then better roads will be constructed and the roads will also be maintained. Whatever the need of resources will be fulfilled. If the wing engaged in construction work works with a better work plan, then the quality of the works will be better. Along with construction, keep on carrying out on-site inspection of roads regarding maintenance. Maintenance of bridges and culverts should also be done in a better way. If the maintenance wing does better maintenance by effectively inspecting the paths, then it will be praised everywhere. Complete the construction of roads for the remaining tolls in the Rural Works Department as soon as possible, so that their connectivity can be made easy.

emphasis on maintenance

The Chief Minister said that better roads and bridges and culverts have been constructed in the state. Our aim is not only to build better roads and bridges, but its good maintenance is equally important. Along with repairing the roads, cleanliness is also necessary. He said that getting the maintenance done by the department will also save the expenditure and people will get jobs and employment opportunities.

Secretary gave information

In the meeting, Pankaj Kumar Pal, Secretary, Rural Works Department gave information about the Bihar Rural Road Departmental Maintenance Policy along with the present status of rural roads. He informed that out of one lakh 21 thousand 703 targeted habitations, connectivity has been provided in one lakh 18 thousand 348 habitations. Connectivity is being provided in three thousand three hundred and fifty five habitations. A total of one lakh 19 thousand 92 km roads have been constructed under Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana and other state schemes, Gramin Tola Sampark Nischay Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He gave information about the work done in Nalanda and Vaishali districts as a pilot project under the rural road maintenance program. He also informed about the work system of inspection and monitoring of roads with modern technology. Also told that this will lead to better implementation and quality check. Detailed information was also given regarding the action plan of maintenance policy, creation of posts, supply of machine-plant material, procedure of maintenance policy, system for ensuring quality, ensuring intensive monitoring of works etc.

