Enlightened Citizens Conference: BJP leader Deepak Prakash called Emergency a black law, said the country is on the path of progress

Seraikela: District level enlightened citizens conference was organized by BJP district committee at local Agrasen Dharamshala. BJP state president Deepak Prakash was present as the chief guest in the conference. He said that the work of service, good governance and poor welfare has been done in nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking the country forward on the path of progress, the Prime Minister has taken the path of Made for Global under Make in India. Attacking the Congress party, he said that in 1975, democracy was murdered in the country by imposing Emergency on June 25 itself. Articles of the Constitution were tampered with arbitrarily. Freedom of expression was completely banned. Press-media was also banned in the country. During the Emergency, 1 lakh 27 thousand people were put under house arrest.

BJP MP and State President Deepak Prakash said that the crown prince of Congress goes abroad and tells India’s democracy in danger. He should first remember his grandmother’s black law. How black laws like Emergency were implemented across the country. At that time the country’s democracy was not in danger, but when the country is touching the heights of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the Congress, which says that the country’s democracy is in danger, should remember the history. He said that BJP is fighting the second war of independence. This fight is a fight for the freedom of democracy. Under this, an enlightened conference has been held in all the 81 assembly constituencies of the state and appealed to the people to support the BJP for the future of their future generations.

Enlightened people are the engine of the society

Addressing the conference, District President Vijay Mahato said that enlightened people are the engines of the society. Because of this, his responsibilities are also big. You are requested to make aware the people of your contact. Senior advocate KP Dubey said that the respect that PM Modi is getting in foreign countries makes us all proud. Enlightened citizen Dr. PK Pati said that there is patriotism in BJP’s DNA. District BJP should organize Prabuddha Sammelan again and again. Ganesh Mahali said that on this day Indira Gandhi had killed democracy by imposing emergency in the country.

The program was also addressed by BJP leader JB Tubid, Chamber’s Pradeep Chaudhary, Ramesh Hansda, Vinod Srivastava, Uday Singhdev, Shailendra Singh. The program was coordinated by Manoj Chowdhary, in-charge of the conference. On the occasion, former Nagar Panchayat President Meenakshi Patnaik, Ramnath Mahato, Colonel RP Singh, District Spokesperson Sohan Singh, Mrs. Sarathi Mahato, Captain Sukhdev Singh, Shakuntala Mahli, Rakesh Singh, Raja Singhdev, Rakesh Mishra, Manju Bodra, Rita Dubey, Badri Daroga , Amit Singhdev, Surya Devi, Pinky Modak, Rajkumar Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Niranjan Mishra, Brahmanand Jha and many others were present.