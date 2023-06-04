Entertainment News Live: Abhishek Bachchan wrote a special post on the 50th wedding anniversary of his parents, shared pictures

Abhishek Bachchan’s special post went viral



Abhishek Bachchan wrote a special post on Instagram in the name of his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Posting several unseen pictures, he wrote, adding to the list of many golden anniversaries in his account. But this is the most special one ever. Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to Mom and Pa!

Shooting of Aryan Khan’s debut web series begins



The shooting of Aryan Khan’s web series has started. Aryan is stepping into it as a director. Shahrukh Khan reached the set to congratulate his son. According to media reports, Lakshya Lalwani is working in this. It will be released on OTT next year.

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death: Leftover samples, electronic components sent for testing



According to the Mumbai Police, to ascertain the cause of death of actor Aditya Singh Rajput, his viscera samples and electronic devices like laptop have been sent to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. A police officer gave this information on Saturday. “Since his medical report did not specify the cause of death, we have decided to send the viscera samples and electronic equipment like laptops to Kalina FSL,” the official said. We will take further action based on the facts revealed in the report.