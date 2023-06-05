Entertainment News Live: Actress Sulochana will be cremated today, PM Modi said this on her death

The trailer of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released today



The trailer of Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released today. Earlier, both of them were seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a super hit. Please tell that this movie will be released on 29 June 2023.

PM Modi paid tribute to Sulochana Latkar



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “With the death of Sulochana ji, a huge void has been created in Indian cinema. His unforgettable performance enriched our culture and endeared him to many generations of people. His cinematic legacy will live on through his acting. Condolences to his family. om Shanti.”

Sulochana Latkar passed away



Parag Ajgaonkar, grandson of actress Sulochana Latkar, confirmed her death. Latkar, a well-known actress in Marathi and Hindi cinema, started her career in the 1940s and acted in more than 250 films. Parag told PTI, “She died in the hospital at around 6.30 pm.” Done. She was ill for a long time. He had a respiratory tract infection, for which he was admitted on May 8.