Entertainment News Live: Advance booking of Satyaprem Ki Katha starts, Kusha Kapila is taking divorce with husband Zoravar

Advance booking of Satyaprem Ki Katha starts

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen spending quality time in Delhi

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha reached Delhi after scouting for a location in Rajasthan for their wedding. They got engaged in May. According to sources, they are planning a winter wedding. A video has surfaced of both the stars exiting the airport premises. As shared by a paparazzi account, the two looked tired and got into their car without posing for pictures. Parineeti wore a red top with navy blue pants and a black shrug on top. Raghav chose beige colored shirt and pants.

Kusha Kapila is separating from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

Actress and social media influencer Kusha Kapila announced the news of separation from husband Zoravar Ahluwalia on her Instagram account. She rose to fame as a content creator and later made her Bollywood debut. Sharing updates from his personal life, he told the fans that this decision has been taken with mutual consent. Kusha wrote in her latest, “Zoravar and I have decided to separate by mutual consent. This has not been an easy decision by any means, but we know it is the right decision at this point in our lives. The love and life we’ve shared together is what made us everything, but sadly it doesn’t match what we’re currently looking for in ourselves. We put everything we had into it until we couldn’t do any more.”

Rajeev Sen trolled for sharing photo with Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have got divorced. Both are happy in their respective lives. Rajeev recently met Charu and her daughter Ziana when they celebrated Father’s Day. Now he also posted a picture with Charu on his Instagram page. After which the fans started trolling the couple. Responding to them, Rajiv said in his latest blog, “Charu and I are very bindass when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or a reel, we post it. We do not calculate what the public will say or think. They will think what they want to think. We will do what we want to do.”

