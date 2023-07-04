Entertainment News Live: Ajay Devgan bought a new property, Suhana Khan was seen enjoying a movie night with Shanaya Kapoor

rakhi sawant squandered money

Suhana Khan went to Shanaya Kapoor’s movie night



Suhana Khan was spotted on a movie date with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan. Suhana was seen arriving at PVR Juhu with Shanaya and Jahaan. Although all three were captured in paparazzi’s cameras.

Ajay Devgan bought a new property in Mumbai



Ajay Devgan has bought a new office space in Andheri West area, which costs Rs 45 crore. According to media reports, Ajay’s office space is spread over a total area of ​​13,293 square feet. The first unit has a built-up area of ​​8,405 sq.ft. It is located on the 16th floor of Signature Building, Oshiwara. Although an official confirmation is awaited from Ajay or his team. Apart from this, the actor is busy shooting for the film Maidan.

Manisha Rani kissed Abdu Rojik

Abdu Rojik came as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and he had to shoot short videos with some of the nominated members of the house. Manisha Rani’s name was also there in this. In the video which is going viral on social media, you can see that Abdu and Manisha are seen shooting the video and both are singing and dancing. Although Manisha repeatedly forcibly kisses him. On this act of Manisha, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed wrote in her Insta Story, “It was very uncomfortable to see this. Why was she kissing him forcefully? He is not a child. Understand the boundary.

Abdu x Manisha Fun Video Song "You Very Clever Bro"Manisha kisses Abdu’s face deliberately.#AbduInBBOTT2 #AbduRozik#ManishaRani #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema#ManishaRaniinBBOTT pic.twitter.com/PwCs0AASwx

— Afjal Edit (@AfjalEdit) July 2, 2023



