Entertainment News Live: Amisha Patel celebrated her birthday with friends, danced fiercely, video went viral

A video of Ameesha Patel is going viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen dancing with her friends in a nightclub. She is seen grooving to the title track of her own movie ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. In the video, she is seen in short dress and is enjoying a lot.

Tejashwi Prakash poses for paparazzi with boyfriend



Karan Kundrra arrived at his girlfriend Tejashwi Prakash’s birthday party with the actress’s parents. During this, paparazzi captured him on camera. For her birthday, the actress wore a red dress, in which she looked very beautiful. She completed her look with dewy makeup. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, which he paired with a navy blue jacket.

