Entertainment News Live: ‘Anupama’ fame actor Nitesh Pandey dies of heart attack, Vaibhavi Upadhyay also passes away

‘Anupama’ fame actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

The TV industry is battling shock after shock. Three artists have said goodbye to this world in three days. Nitesh Pandey, who played the role of Dheeraj Kumar in Anupama, also passed away due to a heart attack. The actor had a massive cardiac arrest at 2 am in Igatpuri near Nashik, he had gone to the city for a shoot. It is believed that he died almost immediately after cardiac arrest. When contacted Nitesh’s brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news. Nagar said, “Yes you heard right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in shock. Nitesh’s father has left for Igatpuri to receive his body”.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away

After Aditya Singh Rajput, the TV industry has lost another gem. Popular TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay died after a car accident on 23rd May. The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh, where she was traveling with her fiance. Vaibhavi Upadhyay was best known for playing the role of Jasmine in the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The news of his death was confirmed by the producer of the show, JD Majethia.