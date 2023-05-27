Entertainment News Live: Anushka Sharma impresses fans with her style in Cannes 2023, see photos

The first song of the film Satya Prem Ki Katha will be released today

Fans got excited after watching the trailer of Gadar

Gadar is re-releasing in theaters on June 9 and the fans are quite excited for it. This iconic blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri has left its mark in the history of Indian cinema, however, for those who haven’t seen Gadar yet, this is a special occasion. Its explosive trailer was released yesterday. In which we got to hear the heavy dialogues of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. Apart from this, Sakina won everyone’s heart with her beauty and innocence.

SUNNY DEOL – AMEESHA PATEL: ‘GADAR’ RETURNS TO CINEMAS… After 22 years, the #blockbuster hit #gadar returns to the big screens on 9 June 2023 for a limited time in 4k and #DolbyAtmos, #GadarTrailer,#sunnydeol #AmeeshaPatel #UtkarshSharma #AmrishPuri #AnilSharma #ZeeStudios pic.twitter.com/wOj9b0wDIJ

Anushka Sharma in Cannes

Anushka Sharma will debut at the Cannes Film Festival and has been a topic of discussion even before the festival begins, but Anushka did not make her debut till today, a day before the end of the Festival de Cannes, the actress appeared on the red carpet . Anushka Sharma tied her hair in a tight sleek bun and was wreaking havoc in the heavy off-shoulder gown. Everyone who saw this picture of the vintage vibes diva praised it.

