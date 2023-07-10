Entertainment News Live: Anushka Sharma seen walking with Virat Kohli in the streets of London, VIDEO going viral

Anushka Sharma seen walking in the streets of London with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma has shared a video of herself and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram. In the caption of the video, he wrote, “Major missing – City of London and Coffee Walk. PS – That coffee lasted me a while.” The video was made by her husband Virat and both were seen walking together in it. The actress said that she is missing the London holidays. The video won the hearts of the fans.

Karan Johar will work with Vicky Kaushal

Karan Johar told through a post on his Instagram that he is going to work with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk are all set to be seen in Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. All three have recently completed shooting. Recently the release date of the film has been postponed.

