Entertainment News Live: Kareena Kapoor shared the picture of Italy vacation, fans stuck on Taimur-Jeh

Where are Taimur and Jah in this picture?

Kareena Kapoor has posted the photo on her Instagram. In the picture, Kareena and Saif are posing amidst beautiful litigants. But Taimur and Jeh are visible on the other side of the frame. Couple is standing in front of the bench and Taimur and Jeh are on the other side. In its caption, the actress wrote, “The wind is blowing in the hair”. I have a hero on my side. Alps in the background and ready for shot. Summer 2023.

Preity Zinta shared this picture

Preity Zinta shared pictures of her kids after the mundan ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Mundan ceremony” finally happened this weekend. For Hindus, the shaving of hair for the first time for infants is considered a sign of purification from the memory of their past lives and liberation from the past. Here are Jai and Jiya after their mundan ceremony. Please tell that Preity has settled in Los Angeles after marrying husband Gene Goodenough. Welcomed her twin children in 2021 through surrogacy.

Cyrus Broacha evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2

The journey of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been full of ups and downs. As per the latest update, Cyrus Broacha left Salman Khan’s show midway and walked out. Bigg Boss calls Cyrus to the confession room and tells him that due to a medical emergency, his family wants him out of the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss said that he is being allowed to go out of the house due to humanitarian reasons.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsBigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant suddenly left Salman Khan's show, because of which you will lose your heart