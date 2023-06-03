Entertainment News Live: Katrina Kaif lavished love on husband Vicky Kaushal’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, said this

Katrina Kaif showered love on ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’



Katrina Kaif lavished love on her husband Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. Katrina shared a poster of the film in her Instagram story. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, ‘Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.’ Reacting to his wife’s post, the actor sang the song ‘Phir aur kya chahiye’ from his film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke first day collection



‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is a family entertainer movie, whose story revolves around two college lovebirds, Kapil and Saumya. It is a light-hearted rom-com. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie collected around Rs 5.50-6 crore on the first day. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Vicky’s second biggest opener in a lead role after Uri: The Surgical Strike.