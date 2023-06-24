Entertainment News Live: Nepal resumes screening of Hindi films except Adipurush, details inside

Kriti Sanon won the hearts of fans with her normal look

Huma Qureshi raised whom

First glimpse of Ram Charan's daughter surfaced

Stylish style of Ameesha Patel

Contestants are having a lot of fun on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nepal resumes screening of Hindi films except Adipurush

Screening of Hindi films resumed in Nepal on Friday, days after Adipurush’s dialogue was banned following a controversy. In Kathmandu, several cinema halls have started screening Hindi films, except for “Adipurush”. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Hindi film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke was screened at multiplex QFX Cinema located in the city’s Sundara. The Nepal Motion Picture Association said in a statement that all Nepali and foreign films, except Adipurush, would be screened from Friday. Let us tell you that due to a dialogue of Adipurush, in which Sita is mentioned as the “daughter of India”, all Hindi films were banned, which was announced by the mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah. Sita, also known as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal.

Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar become friends after leaving enmity

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a big fight broke out between Abhishek Malhan and Babika Dhurve. While there was a fight on one side, the episode also saw the growing friendship between once-friend-turned-enemy Jia Shankar and Palak Purswani. At the beginning of the episode, Palak and Jia were seen discussing the growing bond between ex Avinash Sachdev and Falak Naaz.

Ileana D’cruz said this about her pregnancy

Ileana D’Cruz is going to be the mother of her first child. She is currently enjoying every moment of her pregnancy journey. On Friday, the actress conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram, where she answered a fan’s question related to her pregnancy weight gain. When the fan asked Ileana if the increasing weight was bothering her, she replied that initially this question used to bother her, but now it doesn’t matter to her.