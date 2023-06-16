Entertainment News Live: Raja Karan Deol, the groom-to-be, put Drisha’s name on his hands, the video went viral

Laddus distributed outside Sunny Deol’s house

Laddoos were distributed in the haldi celebration of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. A video has surfaced in which the staff is seen distributing laddoos to the people.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FilmyGyan (@filmygyan)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Karan Deol’s henna



A video of Karan Deol has surfaced, in which he is looking smart in a yellow kurta. He showed his mehndi to the paparazzi, in which his fiancee Drisha’s name is written. On the other hand, Sunny has got symbols of all religions made on her hand with henna. Fans are reacting to this special henna design of hers. Please tell that Karan and Drisha’s marriage is on 18th June.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Film Adipurush released



Tremendous reactions have started pouring in as soon as the release of Prabhas’ much-awaited film Adipurush. Users are praising Prabhas and Kriti Sanon fiercely. Let us tell you that Adipurush is the story of Lord Rama, whose wife Sita was abducted by the evil Ravana. He took the help of the monkey army and brought him back to Ayodhya with him. This movie, directed by Om Raut, has created a buzz in theaters around the world. In this, Prabhas played Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon played Sita, Sunny Singh played Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan played Ravana.

#Adipurush movie review Such a wonderful cinematography Mainly Bgm, visuals, Graphics Fight scenes Goosebumps #Prabhas , #KritiSanon , #SaifAilkhan awesome roles \5 #BlockbusterAdipurush #AdipurushTickets #AdipurushWithFamily #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/WQXi0DAwM4

— Surendra SN (@SChakail) June 16, 2023

