Entertainment News Live: Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan and Abram Khan at the airport, fans heave a sigh of relief

Advance booking for Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7

There is great news for all the fans of Mission Impossible as the Tom Cruise action thriller has received huge advance bookings which has been learned that over 25,000 tickets have been sold at PVR Inox. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One is already predicted to be India’s biggest action opener by a wide margin. Certainly its advance booking numbers are promising for cinema and multiplex owners. Of course, in this latest Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise will see even more stunts, tremendous dialogues for the audience.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to work together in a biopic

After delivering blockbuster hits like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are reportedly coming together once again, this time for a biopic. Aamir and Hirani, who have discussed various concepts in the past, have finally found a subject that they both love equally. A report in Pinkvilla states that when Aamir heard the idea, he immediately got excited. The report states that the filmmaker is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunky’ and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the film’s release with Shah Rukh.

What did Ameesha Patel say about Bipasha Basu

Ameesha Patel has finally put an end to the controversy surrounding her comment that why she never did a film like Jism, in which Bipasha Basu was in the lead. He said that she cannot be so bold. She has also said that her comment was “not wrong towards anyone” after which Bipasha said that Ameesha could not have done ‘Jism’ anyway as she did not have the right body. Now breaking the silence in this matter after years, the actress said in the interview, “I still stand by my point. I don’t think Basic Instinct is a bad film.

Gauri Khan spotted outside Mannat

Ranveer Singh spotted in this dangerous style

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan and son Abram Khan at the airport

Recently news was coming about Shahrukh Khan that the actor got injured during the shooting of a film. He has got hurt in his nose. After which he also had to undergo a minor surgery. Now amidst all these reports, the actor was spotted at the airport with wife Gauri Khan and son Abram. He was looking completely healthy. After which the fans have breathed a sigh of relief.

The story of Satyaprem earned so many crores on the sixth day

Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s film is earning very slowly at the box office. The film earned only .2 crores on the sixth day i.e. Tuesday. According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected around 4.2 crores on Tuesday, which is almost equal to Monday’s earnings. The film started well with a collection of 9.25 crores on Thursday and collected 12.15 crores on Sunday. Its total collection of six days is 6.91 crores.

Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen doing cameos in Rocky and Rani’s love story

Soon after the trailer of Rocky and Rani’s love story released, some social media users spotted Ananya Panday in a song sequence and the screenshot of her dancing with Ranveer Singh went viral. It is now reported that not only Ananya, but Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in cameo roles in Rocky and Rani’s love story.

