Entertainment News Live: Sonali Sehgal will marry Ashish Sajnani today, see first photos and videos here

Sonali Sehgal will marry Ashish Sajnani today

Actress Sonali Sehgal is going to tie the knot today. The actress decided to tie the knot with boyfriend Ashish Sajnani after dating for over five years. This marriage is going to happen in Mumbai only. In which only his close friends will be involved.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned this much at the box office on the 5th day

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has crossed the 30 crore mark at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan romantic comedy earned Rs 3.8 crore on Tuesday. It is directed by Laxman Utekar. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​took to Twitter to share the latest figures. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke not slowing down anytime soon… The minimal drop on Day 5 (Tue) is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes 37 cr+ in *Week 1*… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr , Sun 9.90 Cr , Mon 4.14 Cr , Tue 3.87 Cr… Total: ₹ 30.60 Cr. #IndiaBiz.” He also told how much it earned per day in national chains. He wrote, “Fri: 3.35 cr, Sat: 4.55 cr, Sunday 5.78 cr, Mon: 2.40 cr, Tue: 2.27 cr.”

Prabhas will get married in Tirupati, fans said – Kriti Sanon will be the bride

Om Raut’s Adipurush is all set to hit the theaters on June 16. Recently, a grand program was organized in Tirupati for the promotion of the film. In which, while talking to paparazzi, Prabhas told the plains fans of his marriage. He said, “Marriage? Someday, I will get married in Tirupati only.” Let us tell you that for some time now, there have been rumors of Prabhas and his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon dating, but both the stars said that they are just friends.

new trailer of adipurush

Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush is all set to hit the theaters on June 16 in 3D. Ahead of its release, the makers released the final trailer on Tuesday. Compared to the teaser video, the new trailer looks quite bang. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Fans are giving hate comments to Alia Kashyap, know the reason

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia Kashyap answered some questions about her engagement to Shane Gregoire. Social media influencer Alia got engaged to her boyfriend last month. Talking about it, she said that she got haters when she got engaged at the age of 22. He also shared that he and his fiancée plan to marry in the spring or summer of 2025. They also shared that they will be hosting engagement parties in August 2023.