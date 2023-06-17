-Advertisement-
International

Entertainment News Live: Sunny Deol dances fiercely in Karan’s sangeet function, Dharmendra dances with grandson, VIDEO

By Blitz India Desk
Entertainment News Live: Sunny Deol's son Karan will soon become groom, videos surfaced from pre-wedding party
Dharmendra and his grandson Karan dance on Yamla Pagla Deewana

Veteran actor Dharmendra danced to his grandson Karan Deol’s sangeet. A video has surfaced, in which Dharmendra is seen dancing with his grandson on the song Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Sunny Deol dancing fiercely

The actors danced fiercely at the Sangeet Ceremony of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Sunny appeared in the role of Tara Singh of Gadar. He wore a gray kurta and salwar with a jacket and wore a turban. In a video, Sunny was seen dancing on the song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol appeared in a black outfit in his sangeet ceremony. His fiancée Drisha Acharya also wore the same color outfit. Drisha looked very beautiful in an off shoulder dress.

