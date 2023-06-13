Entertainment News Live: Sunny Deol’s son Karan will soon become groom, videos surfaced from pre-wedding party

All three brothers were seen together
Sunny Deol’s son’s pre-wedding function begins
Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will soon become the groom. Before marriage, a pre-wedding party was organized at home. Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol posed for paparazzi together. While Sunny wore a blue shirt with denim pants, Bobby looked handsome in a white shirt and black trousers. Abhay was also looking good in casual look. Reportedly, the family is celebrating Karan’s Roka. They will get married between June 16-18.
Fukrey 3 and The Archies will release on this day
Fukrey Returns was released in 2017 and now after 6 years the team is all set to come up with Fukrey 3. According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Excel Entertainment had announced the release on November 24, however it is now learned that Fukrey 3 may now release in December. It is being said that there is a high chance that the movie will be released on 1 December. At the same time, according to the report, The Archies will now be released on 24 November.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.