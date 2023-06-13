Entertainment News Live: Sunny Deol’s son Karan will soon become groom, videos surfaced from pre-wedding party

All three brothers were seen together

Sunny Deol’s son’s pre-wedding function begins



Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will soon become the groom. Before marriage, a pre-wedding party was organized at home. Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol posed for paparazzi together. While Sunny wore a blue shirt with denim pants, Bobby looked handsome in a white shirt and black trousers. Abhay was also looking good in casual look. Reportedly, the family is celebrating Karan’s Roka. They will get married between June 16-18.

Fukrey 3 and The Archies will release on this day



Fukrey Returns was released in 2017 and now after 6 years the team is all set to come up with Fukrey 3. According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Excel Entertainment had announced the release on November 24, however it is now learned that Fukrey 3 may now release in December. It is being said that there is a high chance that the movie will be released on 1 December. At the same time, according to the report, The Archies will now be released on 24 November.