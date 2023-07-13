Entertainment News LIVE: Tom Cruise’s film ‘Mission Impossible 7’ did amazing, earned so much on the first day

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Day 1 Collection



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One earned Rs 12.5 crore on its opening day in India. Let us tell you that Mission Impossible is a very popular franchise of global superstar Tom Cruise. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One is the seventh installment of this franchise.

Karthik Aryan started shooting



Karthik Aryan has started shooting for Project Chandu Champion. Kartik shared a picture from the sets, in which director Kabir Khan is holding a clapperboard and the actor is smiling at him. With this post, he wrote in the caption, “Good start. The most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins. Users are commenting and calling him all the best.

Summons to makers of ‘Adipurush’



The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined urgent hearing of a petition filed by the makers of the controversial film ‘Adipurush’ against the Allahabad High Court’s order to appear before it on July 27. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the counsel appearing for the producers of the film to mention the matter on Thursday. The High Court had on 30 June directed the makers of the film to appear before it on 27 July and asked the central government to constitute a committee, which would give its opinion on the film. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has given a notice to director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir alias Manoj Shukla of the controversial film ‘Adipurush’ to appear before the court on July 27 and present their views on the film to the central government. The formation of the committee was directed.